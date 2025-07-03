Oregon State Police honors Boyd Perry of Baker City for processing big game animals and fish as a volunteer Published 6:20 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Boyd Perry, a Baker City resident who has volunteered for many years to process big game animals and fish seized by Oregon State Police for violations, has been honored as the Partner of the Year by OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division.

“This prestigious recognition celebrates Perry’s selfless volunteer service, exceptional commitment, and significant contributions to OSP’s mission,” according to a press release from OSP.

Perry has worked with OSP troopers from Baker County as well as Union and Malheur counties when needed.

Despite being in his 80s, some years he has butchered as many as 20 elk, saving OSP the cost of paying for the work. Perry also works with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to distribute meat to local charities and residents.

He turned his garage into a processing facility, including walk-in coolers, a meat saw, stainless steel tables and a meat grinder provided by ODFW.

OSP troopers can store animals in Perry’s cooler at any time, according to the press release.

“Known for his reliability, Perry responds to calls day or night with a warm smile and a helping hand,” according to the press release. “His dedication exemplifies extraordinary community service and resilience.”

“The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division extends heartfelt gratitude to Boyd Perry for his tireless efforts, generosity, and unwavering support,” the press release states. “His contributions have made a lasting impact on OSP’s operations and the Baker County community.”