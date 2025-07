4-acre fire near Highway 86 west of Richland contained Published 2:24 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

A new wildfire, estimated at 5 acres, was reported about 1:45 p.m. Thursday, July 3, on private land just north of Highway 86 about 3 to 4 miles northwest of Richland.

The Powder Fire near Dry Gulch is contained, said Buzz Harper, chief of the Keating Rural Fire Protection District, about 4 p.m. Crews were mopping up the fire, he said.

Harper said a tractor caught fire while it was being worked on.