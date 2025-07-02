News of Record for July 2, 2025 Published 7:02 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

PROBATION VIOLATION, SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Randall Scott Dockweiler, 63, Baker City, 1:08 p.m. June 30 in the 3000 block of 10th Street; jailed.

Accident reports

July 1, 11:38 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 324 westbound; injury accident.

July 1, 3:01 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 308 westbound; noninjury accident.

June 30, 9:12 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbell Street; noninjury accident.

June 30, 3:42 p.m. in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; accident with property damage.