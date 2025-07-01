On air: KBZR hits the radio waves in Baker Valley Published 6:23 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more A crew from OTEC helped install a radio tower on the roof of Churchill School on June 4, 2025. The community radio station KBZR is now broadcasting at 89.9 FM in the Baker Valley. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Katie Bratcher introduces the next song on her playlist during a session of “Blue Mountain Folk and Newgrass with Katie Bee” on June 29, 2025, in the station of KBZR, a community radio station in Baker City. KBZR is on air at 89.9 FM and also streams at kbzr.org. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald)

Community radio station started streaming online March 2024

BAKER CITY — After nearly two years of work and help from an OTEC ladder truck and crew, Baker Valley’s new community radio station is on the radio waves.

KBZR 89.9 started streaming online in March 2024 with a mixture of shows with local hosts and automated music.

But now listeners can also tune in at 89.9 on the FM dial.

“They can stream from anywhere they have internet service,” said Steve Hahn, program director who is in charge of programs and training hosts.

The project started with Broadcast Baker, which was founded by Katie Bratcher. She planned to start a Low Power FM radio station — until she learned from Brian Vegter that the local nonprofit Baker Art Guild had received a radio license from the Federal Communications Commission.

Vegter owns Churchill School with his wife, Corrine. He applied to the FCC in 2021 for an NCE license — noncommercial educational station.

Broadcast Baker became the fiscal agent for KBZR, which received a $30,000 grant from the Rural Organizing Project, a state-wide organization that helps promote community resources, including radio licenses that come available.

The radio headquarters and studio is located in the basement of Churchill, and that’s why, on June 4, OTEC helped install a 24-foot-tall tower on the roof of Churchill and KBZR finally came to life on the radio.

“There’s something magical about having it come over the radio waves,” Hahn said.

The signal covers most of the Baker Valley and reaches about 13,000 listeners.

KBZR continues to stream online at kbzr.org. To see what’s currently playing, visit the radio’s website or spinitron.com/KBZR/.

Local shows

Broadcast Baker has offered several broadcast bootcamps since 2023 for those interested in hosting a show, and more are planned for both adults and teenagers.

KBZR currently has 10 shows each week with local volunteer hosts. The rest of the time is filled with an automated system loaded with 18,000 tracks that is about 25% new music.

“I want it to be an eclectic mix that wouldn’t give short shrift to contemporary music,” Hahn said.

Current live shows are:

Sundays, 11 a.m.-noon: Eclectica @ Eleven with The Dove

Sundays, noon-2 p.m.: Blue Mountain Folk and Newgrass with Katie Bee

Tuesdays, noon-2 p.m.: Honky Tonk Tuesday with Wit McKnight

Tuesdays, 8 p.m.: The Ragged Edge with Steve Hahn

Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.: Rock ‘n’ Roll Elementary School with Principal Bri

Fridays, 3-6 p.m.: Papa Lory’s Classic Rock Extravaganza

Fridays, 7 p.m.: The Boutique with DJ Paulie G

Saturdays, 10-11 a.m.: Maxx’s Time Machine with DJ Maxx

Saturdays, 1 p.m.: Baker Bandwagon with Wayland

Saturdays, 4-6 p.m.: Bee Side Soul with Katie Bee

Live broadcasts at local events are mixed into the schedule with a host on site calling the station with a report and interviews.

Hahn expects more interest from potential hosts as KBZR gains listeners.

“As the station develops, we expect the interest to pick up a little bit more,” he said.

For information about the next broadcast class, fill out a form at kbzr.org under the “Contact Us” tab. For more information, send and email to info@kbzr.org.

What is community radio?

Community radio is categorized as noncommercial and educational with local volunteer hosts, minimal paid staff and “a commitment to local community,” Hahn said.

Community radio cannot play commercials, but the station can have sponsors and underwriters. But unlike advertisements, sponsors can be recognized only by name, location and as a supporter of the radio.

“It has to be neutrally presented,” Hahn said.

Local support

The radio is also supported by memberships. KBZR has a Radioactive Ball every year on Aug. 9 and those with annual memberships — $25 individual or $45 family — have free admission to the concert. This year’s event features music by Kyshona. For more information, visit kbzr.org/support-kbzr/.