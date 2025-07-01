Baker County’s parched period continued through June; Oregon Department of Forestry adds fire restrictions starting July 2 Published 7:49 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The last reliable chance to ease the worsening drought in Baker County has passed with no relief.

Quite the opposite, actually.

June, which statistically is the second-wettest month at the Baker City Airport, instead extended the county’s dry spell to four straight months.

Rainfall at the airport in June totaled 0.15 of an inch.

That makes it the fourth-driest June at the airport since 1944, the first year for which records are available.

The driest June was 1962, with a paltry 0.04 of an inch.

This year’s parched June continues a trend for the month that dates back more than a decade.

June rainfall has been below average every year since 2014, and just two years during that span had more than one inch — 1.00 in 2017 and 1.02 in 2024. The last soggy June was 2013, with 2.18 inches.

The past two years constitute the most desiccated consecutive Junes, as the 2024 version ranks as the second-driest with 0.11 of an inch (1960 ranks third, with 0.14).

May and June are by a considerable margin the two dampest months at the airport, but this year both fell well short of average.

May, the wettest statistically with an average of 1.42 inches, finished with 0.37 of an inch. Since 1944 just three Mays were drier — 1950 (0.04), 1965 (0.18) and 2002 (0.29).

June’s average rainfall is 1.24 inches.

This year’s May-June total of 0.52 of an inch is just 20% of average for the period.

The parched period started March 1, following four straight months with above-average precipitation at the airport.

The fourth-month total, March 1 through June 30, was 1.39 inches, 33% of average and the skimpiest total ever for the period.

As of June 24, most of Baker County was in moderate drought, with the rest of the county, all in the southern part, rated as abnormally dry.

On June 18 the Baker County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution asking Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek to declare a drought emergency in the county.

After June 30, the prospect for significant rain in the county drops precipitously and stays slight for the next four months.

July is the driest month, with an average rain total of 0.50 of an inch.

August is the fourth-driest (average of 0.64), September the second-driest (0.56) and October tied for third-driest (0.63).

Thunderstorms are the most common source of rain from July through much of September. But their moisture often is confined to a small area, sometimes just a few miles across, while most of the county stays dry.

Temperatures closer to normal during June

The lack of rainfall was the most conspicuous statistic in June at the airport.

The average temperature — a combination of the daily highs and lows — was 60.0 degrees, slightly above the average of 59.2.

The average daily high temperature was 77.9 degrees. That’s about 3 degrees above average, but well below the June record of 84.3 degrees set in 2021.

With clouds relatively scarce — hence the lack of rainfall — June nights were generally cool as ground heat radiated back into the atmosphere.

The average low temperature was 42.1 degrees, a bit below the average. of 43.6. It was the lowest average since 2016, when the average low was 41.5 degrees. The record is 39.2, set in 2005.

Fire danger

One index of fire danger — the energy release component, which estimates how hot a fire would burn — rose to record high levels in early June in parts of Northeastern Oregon.

A three-day span of relatively cool weather, accompanied by widespread rain showers, pushed that index to near or in places slightly below average for a few days. But with generally dry weather prevailing over the last week in June, the index has risen above average throughout the region, although it remains well below record highs for early July.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 2, the Oregon Department of Forestry will impose fire restrictions on the Northeast Oregon District as the fire danger rises to high. The purpose, according to a press release from the agency, is to reduce the threat of human-caused fires.

“Forecasts indicate that we will experience typical summer weather in the coming weeks, accompanied by elevated temperatures,” said district forester Justin Lauer. “Given these conditions and the escalating fire danger, we are enforcing stricter fire restrictions.”

These restrictions affect private, state, county, municipal, and tribal lands in Union, Baker, Wallowa and Umatilla counties along with small portions of Malheur, Morrow, and Grant counties, a total of about 2 million acres.

Restrictions include:

• Open fires are prohibited, including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires, and warming fires, except at designated locations.

• Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed.

• Propane fire pits are allowed if they are self-contained and 3 feet away from any flammable fuels with a maximum flame height of 2 feet.

• Non-industrial chain saw use is prohibited from noon to 8 p.m.

• Non-industrial chainsaw use is allowed at all other hours if the following firefighting equipment is present with each operating saw: one shovel or other firefighting tool and one 8-ounce or larger fire extinguisher or 1-gallon of water. In addition, a fire watch is required at least one hour following the end of chainsaw use.

• Electric chain saws are allowed all day.

• Cutting, grinding, and welding of metal is prohibited from noon-8 p.m. Cutting, grinding, and welding of metal is permitted at all other hours, if conducted in a 10-foot area cleared of flammable vegetation, shovel or other firefighting tool, a minimum of 1-gallon of water, or 2 ½ pound or larger fire extinguisher.

• Mowing dried and cured grass with power-driven equipment is prohibited from noon to 8 p.m., except for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops.

• Electric string trimmers are allowed all day.

• Any electric fence controller in use shall be: 1) Listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory or certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services; and 2) Operated in compliance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required for any vehicle/UTV/ATV traveling on unimproved roadways where flammable vegetation exists on roadway: shovel or other firefighting tool, minimum of 1-gallon of water, or 2 ½ pound or larger fire extinguisher.

The following are prohibited starting July 2:

All open debris burning, and the use of burn barrels.

• Use of fireworks.

• Use of exploding targets.

• Use of tracer ammunition or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base.

• Smoking while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water, or in a cleared area free of flammable vegetation.

• Use of sky lanterns throughout the year in Oregon.

Current fire restrictions in Northeastern Oregon, including on federal lands, which have rules separate from the ODF restrictions, are available at www.bmidc.org or by calling the Northeast Oregon Fire Prevention line: 541-975-3027.