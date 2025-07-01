Baker County Health Department now responsible for restaurant, other inspections Published 9:56 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The Baker County Health Department is now responsible for health inspections of restaurants, swimming pools, motels and day care centers within the county.

Malheur County had done those inspections in Baker County for many years, but Malheur County ended that agreement as of July 1, said Chastity Anderson, director of the Baker County Health Department.

Baker County is working on the transition, Anderson said on Monday, June 30.

The inspection program will be based at the health department, 2200 Fourth St. in Baker City. Application forms are available temporarily at www.malheurco.org/environmental-health/licensed-facilities-programs-malh.

Anderson said Baker County’s website will be updated to include that information.

The Oregon Health Authority, which oversees health inspection programs statewide, has been very helpful as Baker County officials prepare to take over the task, Anderson said.

She said it’s not clear yet whether the county will hire a part-time employee to handle inspections, or hire a contractor.

Regardless, Anderson said she has a plan to ensure that an inspector will be available.

The program is paid for with fees that business owners pay for the state-required inspections.

Restaurants, for instance, which must be inspected twice a year, pay from $568 to $809 per inspection depending on the number of seats.

More information is available by calling the health department at 541-523-8211, or by email at health@bakercountyor.gov.