News of Record for June 30, 2025 Published 11:18 am Monday, June 30, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Kaydence Rayne Murdock, 20, Baker City, 11:05 a.m. June 29 in the 1800 block of Plum Street; cited and released.

Oregon State Police

Arrests, citations

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING: Jovian Markham, 44, Elmira, Oregon, 3:13 p.m. June 29 on Interstate 84, Milepost 308 westbound; cited at the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and released.

VIOLATING A PROTECTIVE ORDER: Shannon M. Hunter Burns, 55, Buckley, Washington, and Brian James Martlin, 64, Tacoma, Washington, 12:14 p.m. June 28 on Interstate 84, Milepost 310 westbound. Both were taken to the Baker County Jail after an Oregon State Police trooper checked on their car, which had broken down. Both Burns and Martlin had protection orders against each other.

Accident reports

June 29, 6:15 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 290 westbound; noninjury accident.