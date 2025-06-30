Fire that burned 1 acre near Brownlee Reservoir under investigation Published 8:09 am Monday, June 30, 2025

A fire that burned 1 acre Friday night, June 27, near the Snake River Road several miles north of Huntington is under investigation.

The fire was reported about 8 p.m. on Friday, said Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer for the BLM’s Vale District.

The blaze burned in sagebrush and grass on the steep, rocky slope just west of the Snake River Road, which runs along the shore of Brownlee Reservoir.

The fire was about 1.5 miles north of BLM’s Spring Recreation Site, Bogardus said.

Two BLM fire engines worked on the blaze, along with volunteers from the Huntington Rural Fire District and Burnt River Rangeland Fire Protection Association, Bogardus said.

Firefighters controlled the fire around midnight Friday.