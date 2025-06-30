Celebrate July 4 with parades, a rodeo, fireworks and a Renaissance Faire Published 5:45 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Baker County is rolling out Fourth of July festivities in Haines, Halfway and Sumpter for the national holiday.

Or celebrate all weekend at the Renaissance Faire and Flea Market in Sumpter, where you can also catch a ride on the Sumpter Valley Railroad.

HAINES

The two-day celebration in Haines starts Thursday, July 3, with the first day of the Haines Stampede Rodeo at 5 p.m.

The Fourth of July ramps up early with a cowboy breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Elkhorn Grange. If you’d rather burn calories first, sign up for the Independence Day fun run/walk organized by the Baker High School cross-country and track teams. Registration starts at 7 a.m. at Haines Park, and the race begins at 8 a.m. Entry is $25 or $10 for 10 and younger.

The Fourth of July parade starts at 10 a.m. After the parade, head to the park for a barbecue lunch that supports the Spc. Mabry James Anders Memorial Foundation. The meal is $18 for pulled pork, chicken, chips and a drink.

Vendors and the Haines art festival will be set up at the park, starting at 9 a.m., and rodeo action begins at 1:30 p.m.

The day ends with fireworks at dusk near the rodeo grounds.

HALFWAY

Halfway starts its July 4 celebration with a parade at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Entries will line up at 5 p.m. at Halfway Elementary School.

The holiday fun then moves to the Pine Valley Fairgrounds, where revelers can fill up on burgers, corndogs, hot dogs, chips and drinks at the concession stand. The VFW beer garden opens at 6:30 p.m.

The Baker City AllStars band takes the stage at 6:30 p.m., and the fundraiser pie auction starts at 7:30 p.m. with auctioneer Mib Dailey.

Fireworks light up the night at dusk. Sponsoring this holiday celebration are the Pine Valley Fair Association, Hells Canyon Chamber and Pine Valley Rural Fire Protection District.

SUMPTER

The second annual Renaissance Faire returns to Sumpter July 4-6, along with the traditional flea market.

“We already have more vendors than we did last year,” said John Young, a member of the Sumpter Valley Community Volunteers who took over the Fourth of July flea market three years ago, and started the Renaissance Faire in 2024 with the help of local merchants.

The Faire, he said, was developed to boost the flea market, which was traditionally the smallest of the three summer markets in Sumpter, the others happening during Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

“We had a lot of people compared to past Fourth of Julys,” Young said of the 2024 event. “Everyone seems to be excited about it.”

On July 4, festivities start at 10 a.m. with performances every half hour until the costume contest at 2 p.m. Then events continue, including an archery contest (4 p.m.) and a juggling workshop (6 p.m.).

Activities start again at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6, with something new happening every 30-60 minutes. Music by Frank Carlson closes Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Also, the Sumpter Valley Railroad will offer short runs with the diesel engine from Sumpter Station July 4-6. There are four rides on July 4 — 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. July 5 offers five rides — 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The last day, July 6, has two chances — 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Fares are $18 adults, $12 ages 3-17 or $15 for seniors/military/veterans. Advance reservations are required at sumptervalleyrailroad.org.

Young noted that Sumpter has no fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.