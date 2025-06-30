Baker City man set to go on trial July 15 on sex abuse charges Published 8:48 am Monday, June 30, 2025

A Baker City man accused of sexual abuse is scheduled to go to trial July 15 on four charges, including a felony that on conviction has a mandatory minimum prison term of six years and three months.

Juvenal Pena Gomez, 39, was arrested Aug. 26, 2024, in Baker City.

He was released from the Baker County Jail on Aug. 28, 2024, after posting $5,000, 10% of the $50,000 bail.

A grand jury indicted Gomez on four charges on Aug. 29, 2024, including first-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony.

The three other charges are Class A misdemeanors: third-degree sexual abuse, harassment, and attempt to commit a Class C or unclassified felony.

Gomez pleaded not guilty to the charges on Dec. 4, 2024, in Baker County Circuit Court.

A trial readiness hearing is scheduled for July 8. The trial is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on July 15 in the Courthouse, 1995 Third St.

According to the indictment, Gomez is accused of abusing someone younger than 14 on Aug. 17, 2024.