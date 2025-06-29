News of Record for June 29, 2025 Published 7:50 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

HARASSMENT: Kimberly Kaye Suitter, 56, Baker City, 4:55 p.m. June 28 in the 1500 block of 15th Street; cited and released.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPETAMINE, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, TELEPHONIC HARASSMENT: Skyler Scott Joe Payne, 39, Baker City, 7:21 a.m. June 28 in the 800 block of Fourth Street; cited and released.

CONTEMPT OF COURT: April Denise Ferebee, 67, Baker City, 9:38 a.m. June 27 in the 2200 block of Broadway Street; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM: Christina Diane East, 53, Boise, 2:32 p.m. June 28 in Huntington; jailed.

Accident reports

June 28, 3:34 p.m. at the Oxbow Bridge; injury accident, with patient taken by ambulance to LifeFlight.