News of Record for June 27, 2025 Published 7:01 am Friday, June 27, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

MENACING, SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Bruce Kenneth Mistretta, 70, Baker City, 10:10 p.m. June 26 in the 2200 block of Broadway Street; cited and released.

CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Blaze Eugene Dawson, 20, Baker City, 7:35 p.m. June 26 in the 2300 block of Baker Street; cited and released.

VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER: Aaron LaVarr Daniels, 46, Baker City, 4:18 p.m. June 26 in the 700 block of Court Avenue; jailed.