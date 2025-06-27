BLM banning campfires on Vale District starting July 4 Published 5:51 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Open fires of all types, including campfires, will be banned on the BLM’s Vale District starting Friday, July 4.

“Already this year, Vale BLM firefighters have responded to several wildfires on public and private property in Eastern Oregon,” Brent Meisinger, the district’s fire management officer, said in a press release. “Many of these fires were human-caused. Enjoy your public lands, but please do it smartly and safely.”

A human-caused fire that’s under investigation burned 231 acres near the Snively Hot Springs recreation site on the Owyhee River about 7 miles west of Adrian earlier this week.

Although fires are banned, visitors can use stoves and heaters that burn liquid or bottled fuel. Those must be within an area at least 10 feet in diameter cleared of combustible materials.

In addition to the fire ban, starting July 4 it will be illegal to drive a motor vehicle off of an existing road where hot exhaust parts can ignite dry grass or brush. Chain saws, blow torches, and grinding, cutting or welding metal is also prohibited.

BLM officials also urge travelers to make sure trailers are in good condition, including wheel bearings and axles, as well as safety chains.

Overheated bearings and dragging chains have sparked several fires along Interstate 84 in the past decade or so.

“Equipment-caused fires, primarily those caused by vehicles, are the most common human cause of wildfires on Vale BLM-protected lands,” said Al Crouch, fire mitigation specialist for the district. “We highly recommend proper maintenance of your vehicles and trailers.”

ATVs are required to have a functioning spark arrestor.

All vehicles have to be equipped with a shovel, a container holding at least one gallon of water, or a fully charged fire extinguisher with a capacity of at least 2.5 pounds.

The restrictions apply to all public land in the Vale District, which extends from the Oregon-Nevada border north to Washington.

Wildfires should be reported by calling 911. More information about current fire restrictions is available at www.blm.gov/office/valedistrict-office or by calling 541-473-3144.