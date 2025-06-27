A fruit frenzy: Eagle Creek Orchard has new owners Published 5:00 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

U-pick cherries available now, more fruit soon

NEW BRIDGE — Seth Farris may miss meals while he’s tending to the cherries, but he barely notices.

He has, after all, a sweet treat close at hand.

“I’ve never had cherries like this,” he said, popping a plump Bing cherry in his mouth.

But most of the cherries he picks are sold to those seeking fresh, local fruit at Eagle Creek Orchard in New Bridge, about 43 miles east of Baker City off Highway 86.

Seth and his wife, Nicole, now operate the orchard, as well as The Orchard Cafe in nearby Richland, population 175. Both were purchased through a family trust.

“We’re just the next stewards,” Seth said.

They moved from Groves, Texas, which is near the Louisiana border. His family has lived in Texas for three generations, and Nicole grew up in Orange, Texas, before leaving for the military and later living in Colorado and Alaska.

In 2024, they decided to move.

“Country life is what she was looking for, and she knew she wanted to grow something,” Seth said. “This orchard is the first thing that popped up in Nicole’s search.”

In September 2024, they were at a football game when Nicole suggested they make an offer.

Then she told Seth, “By the way, open your email. There’s a docu-sign.”

Six weeks later they headed north 2,500 miles to see the orchard in person and meet the owners, Robert and Linda Cordtz, who purchased the orchard in 2005.

“As soon as we set foot on the property, it was lightning striking. It was home,” Seth said.

They moved north in December 2024.

“I got to see snow for the first time. I was like a little kid,” Seth said.

Not even the nighttime battles against frost can damper their grins as they looked around the orchard on June 27 — ripe cherries, and other trees heavy with peaches, apricots, plumcots, apples, pears, Asian pears, hazelnuts and walnuts.

“It’s heaven. Everywhere I look is a Bob Ross painting,” Seth said.

He’s traded a desk job managing industrial warehouses for ladders, a wide-brimmed hat, and fingers stained purple with cherry juice.

Although the organic certification did not transfer to the new owners, Seth and Nicole are continuing the same practices and are in the process of getting certified through Oregon Tilth.

“Everything we’re doing is what we learned from Rob and Linda,” Seth said.

Fruit can be purchased at the orchard as it ripens — simply look for the “u-pick” sign at 43479 Old Foothill Road, and be sure to close the gate. They post available varieties on the Facebook page.

“If the sign is out, you’re welcome,” she said.

A cafe, too

If an orchard with 658 trees wasn’t enough, they will also operate The Orchard Cafe, previously known as Sara’s Richland Cafe.

“I raised three boys who loved to eat,” Nicole said. “I cooked all the time, and love entertaining.”

They’ve changed the cafe’s interior, and the menu will feature local meat, fruit and vegetables.

“We’ve partnered with the local farmers and ranchers,” she said.

They’re also starting a nonprofit called The Local Basket. Residents in Eagle and Pine valleys can purchase a share in the co-op to buy local beef, pork, fruit, vegetables, herbs, bread, baked goods and eggs. Other offerings may include lamb and wine. Initial partners are Eagle Creek Orchard, Kirby Creek Farm, Lee Creek Ranch and J&N Farms.

Another feature at the cafe will be a local podcast, hosted by Dan Mitchell, that will share the stories of local residents.

Events, picnics

Seth and Nicole held a dinner on June 21 with tables set among the trees and music by The Locals. They plan to host more events too, such as a family movie night.

They want to share the orchard, and welcome folks to bring a picnic, and spend time under the trees, when coming out for the fruit.

“We just love this place,” Nicole said. “It’s a very peaceful, healing place.”

For more information, check the Facebook page, or send a message through Facebook messenger.