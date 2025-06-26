News of Record for June 26, 2025 Published 7:40 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

HARASSMENT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Edward David Bulger, 35, Baker City, 8:10 p.m. June 25 in the 3100 block of H Street.

FAILURE TO APPEAR (Umatilla County warrant): Destiny Duvall, 24, Baker City, 11:05 a.m. June 25 on Resort Street near Church Street; jailed.

Accident reports

June 25, 6:23 p.m. at 10th and Broadway streets; injury accident, with patient taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.

June 25, 1:47 p.m. at Main Street and Auburn Avenue; accident with property damage.