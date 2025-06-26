Get ready for 5 days of rodeo action in Haines Published 9:37 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

HAINES — You’re sure to get your fill of rodeo action at the Haines Stampede grounds next week.

“We’re going to be a five-day event this year,” said Bill Taylor, historian for the rodeo.

It all starts Wednesday, July 2, with an evening of jackpot horse roping at 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Haines Stampede

The Haines Stampede, a Fourth of July tradition, gets going Thursday, July 3, with slack at 9 a.m. Entry is free.

The rodeo starts at 5 p.m. and a portion of the gate proceeds will be donated to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

On Friday, July 4, the rodeo resumes at 1:30 p.m. This is part of an all-day celebration in Haines that starts with breakfast and a fun run, includes vendors in the park and concludes with fireworks at dusk.

Tickets for each rodeo session are $15 adults, $5 ages 6-11, and free for 5 and younger. Advance tickets are available at D&B Supply in Baker City.

Taylor said the Stampede is an “open” rodeo that draws competitors from near and far.

“Local cowboys have the same opportunities as the professionals,” he said.

The rodeo draws from Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

“We get them from all over. We’re on the traveling circuit for those competing,” Taylor said.

Junior Rodeo

The rodeo action continues with the Junior Rodeo on July 5-6. Events start at 1 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

Events include breakaway, calf roping, goat tying, chute dogging, barrel racing, pole bending, bronc and bull riding, team roping and more.

Upgrades

The Haines Stampede is organized by a dedicated group of volunteers who work year-round to support the rodeo and improve the grounds.

This year, some lighting was upgraded in the arena, and 80% of the corrals have been rebuilt. Also, the loading dock was moved to the south end of the arena, and improvements were made to the bucking chutes and catch pen.

“It’s a big facelift. It’s been a two-year project,” Taylor said.

The $25,000 project was funded by grants, donations and rodeo funds.

July 4th in Haines

The rodeo is part of an all-day celebration on July 4 in Haines.

The day ramps up early with a cowboy breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Elkhorn Grange. If you’d rather burn calories first, sign up for the Independence Day fun run/walk organized by the Baker High School cross-country and track teams. Registration starts at 7 a.m. at Haines Park, and the race begins at 8 a.m. Entry is $25 or $10 for 10 and younger.

The Fourth of July parade starts at 10 a.m.

Vendors and the Haines art festival will be set up at the park, starting at 9 a.m., and rodeo action begins at 1:30 p.m. Also, the Eastern Oregon Museum will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The day ends with fireworks at dusk near the rodeo grounds.