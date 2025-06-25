News of Record for June 25, 2025 Published 6:48 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Uriah James Larkin, 24, Baker City, 12:04 a.m. June 25 in the 2600 block of Sixth Street; jailed.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

SECOND-DEGREE ANIMAL NEGLECT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Christopher James Harrison, 23, Baker City, 2:13 p.m. June 24 in the 2000 block of Virginia Avenue; cited and released.

PROBATION VIOLATION: Michael David Richmond, 51, Baker City, 9:21 a.m. June 24 at the parole and probation office; jailed.

Accident reports

June 24, 11:43 a.m. at Highway 7 and Denny Creek Road; injury accident, with patient taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.

June 22, 12:57 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 339 eastbound; injury accident, with patient taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario. The accident also sparked a fire.

June 22, 9:45 a.m. on Highway 86, Milepost 61; accident with property damage.