Baker City Fire Chief: Juveniles with lighter started blaze that destroyed shed Published 10:46 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Juveniles with a lighter started a fire that destroyed a shed in Baker City Wednesday morning, June 25, Baker City Fire Chief Michael Carlson said.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m.

Debbie Hale, who lives at 1642 Valley Ave., said she was walking outside her home when she saw flames rising from the shed’s roof.

Hale said the shed is on a property on Grove Street just north of her property. She said the shed is about 50 feet from her garage, and even closer to a shed on her property.

Hale said she and a neighbor both called 911 to report the fire, and both used garden hoses to try to douse the flames.

“The fire department, thank god for them, they got here pretty fast and did a great job,” Hale said.

Michael Carlson, Baker City fire chief, said the shed was a “total loss.” The structure contained furniture, boxes and other items, as well as a refrigerator. There was electricity to the building, and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative turned off the power to the shed, Carlson said.

Carlson said the fire spread to a tree but was otherwise confined to the shed and the immediate area around it.

The house, at 1925 Grove St., is on a section of Grove Street that ends just north of Valley Avenue.

Carlson said nine city firefighters responded, bringing three trucks. There were no injuries.

Carlson said that because juveniles are responsible, he would not give their address. He said the person renting the home will be financially responsible for the damage.

Carlson said an Oregon State Fire Marshal will be talking with the juveniles.

Ramie Olson, the mother of the children, sent a written statement to the Baker City Herald:

“Earlier today, my 5-year-old accidentally started a fire in our backyard shed. I had gone inside to use the bathroom for just a moment, and in that short time, things took a turn. It was scary, but thank God, no one was hurt worse than a few minor burns, and the fire was put out fast. I’m extremely grateful to the fire department for getting here quickly and handling everything with care.

“This was an accident. Nothing more, nothing less. Kids move fast, and anyone who’s raised a little one knows how quickly something can happen when your back is turned for just a minute. That doesn’t mean I take it lightly. I’ve already taken steps to make sure it won’t happen again—locked access, safety checks, and extra eyes on everything. Unfortunately we are now facing an eviction due to an accident that could happen to anyone.

“I’m not perfect. I’ve never claimed to be. I’m a disabled single mom, and I’ve survived things most people couldn’t imagine. Every day, I’m trying to raise my kids with love, patience, and strength—even when life throws every curveball it can. This one caught me off guard, but I’m owning it, learning from it, and doing better.

“To those who’ve reached out with support, thank you. I see it, and I feel it.

To those jumping to judge…..maybe try to lead with grace. Not everything you hear is the full story.

“We’re okay. My babies are okay. And we’re moving forward.”