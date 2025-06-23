Baker County Sheriff’s Office ropes team rescues dog hurt in fall Published 11:47 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Derek Miller, a member of the Baker County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue team, with Auggie, a dog injured in a fall near Marble Creek on June 21, 2025. (Baker County Sheriff's Office/Contributed Photo)

Members of the Baker County Search and Rescue ropes team rescued a dog that slid down a steep embankment and was hurt on Saturday, June 21, in the Elkhorn Mountains.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Gennie Dethloff was hiking with her 70-pound dog, Augie, near Marble Creek.

Augie, a male, fell down a slope during the afternoon.

Dethloff called a friend who reported the accident to the sheriff’s office at 4:44 p.m.

Sheriff Travis Ash deployed the ropes team, who talked with Dethloff. She slid down the slope to reach Augie, but was not able to carry her dog back to the road.

Team members hiked about 800 feet through thick vegetation, dampened by raid, to reach Augie.

The dog was cold and wet, having landed in the creek, and wasn’t able to move his hind legs, according to the press release.

The ropes team set up ropes, wrapped Augie in a sleeping bag and secured him to a litter, which was hauled up the embankment to where Dethloff was waiting.

Auggie was taken to the Animal Clinic in Baker City for treatment by Dr. Matt Kerns.

Search and rescue ropes team members involved in rescuing Augie included Derek Miller, Jay Ogg, Tom Averett, Deputy Danny Downing and Lt. Ryan Downing.

The sheriff’s office in the press release wished Augie “a speedy and full recovery.”