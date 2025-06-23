Baker City Council could award bid Tuesday for city hall water damage repairs Published 8:37 am Monday, June 23, 2025

The Baker City Council will decide Tuesday, June 24, whether to hire a local contractor to repair water damage in city hall caused by a leaking roof in the historic building this winter.

The city staff recommends the council hire Sid Johnson & Co., the lone bidder.

The company’s bid is $135,090.

Danielle Schuh, the city’s assistant public works director, said in late April that the city’s insurance company will pay up to about $220,000 for repairs to the roof and interior of the 122-year-old building at 1655 First St.

City Manager Barry Murphy said he expects insurance will cover most of the cost. The city had a $1,000 deductible.

City officials noticed water damage in the city hall basement in early January, after a snowfall followed by warmer temperatures and record-setting rainfall on Jan. 3.

Officials then found water damage in a storage room in the finance office, directly below council chambers, and in council chambers itself.

Schuh said the leaks were caused by ice building up in the northwest and northeast corners of the roof. The damage wasn’t widespread, she said, and workers will need to patch or replace some drains, seams and sections of flashing damaged by ice. A roof contractor who examined the entire roof didn’t find any other needed repairs, Schuh said.

Premier Roofing of Richland, Washington, did the roof work.

The company is also replacing the roof at the city-owned Sam-O Swim Center.

Schuh said many city employees and others, on seeing the exposed brick walls in the council chambers after water-damaged plaster was removed, said they like the historic look of the brick.

But she said it’s too expensive to restore the brick, as would be needed to leave it exposed. The brick will be covered as it was before, she said.

The Baker City Council has been meeting elsewhere since February.

The first few meetings were at Quail Ridge Golf Course, but the current meeting site is at the Baker County Event Center, 2600 East St.

Councilors will consider the repair bid during their meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Event Center.