News of Record for June 22, 2025 Published 8:44 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Raymond John Unrein III, 24, Baker City, 8:59 p.m. June 21 at Fourth and Miller streets; cited and released.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Robert Edward Ison, 64, Baker City, 12:02 p.m. June 21 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.