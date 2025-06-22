Letter to the editor for June 22, 2025 Published 9:32 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

Been a good while since I’ve checked in and wow! just wow! Let’s put those double wows! aside and investigate my very intelligent and informed Trump-loving neighbors. I have made some lists, starting with what “you still have.”

You still have your racism, misogyny and insane support of a rapist pedophile fascist felon. You still have thankfulness that your golden idol pardoned convicted traitors and violent criminals that killed police officers. You still have your Fox entertainment and opinion channel to give you “your” truth. Most importantly, you still have those guns. You know, the ones you were absolutely sure would be taken away for the last eight billion years.

What do you not have any more? So sorry but I must interject another wow! You do not have: protections from/for search and seizure, a non-partisan military, freedom of speech… You do not have a viable or sustainable educational system, you do not have the critical help and services required for “our” treasured veterans, you no longer have any protection from communicable diseases, you have nobody to work your fields, pick your fruit, or clean your hotel room. I could go on and on but, since this is a study in the futility. If you “still” support this psychopath you obviously can no longer accept reality? Let’s move on to what you will and won’t have: You will not have “public lands”… blow a big “I love Trump” goodbye kiss to camping, fishing, hunting, four wheeling, snowmobiling. This is also an endless list. Medicaid/Medicaid?

Forget about cemocracy, that ship sailed the minute you thought you were gonna “own the libs,” good job patriots!

What you will have? A clown with a dysfunctional, inept, incompetent, incapable government … and a war. Civil or world? My neighbors? a continuous embarrassment.

Mike Meyer

Baker City