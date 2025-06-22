BAKER TRAP SHOOTING: Bulldogs win 2nd straight state title; Hurliman girls state champion, Schuh ties for 3rd in boys Published 3:20 pm Sunday, June 22, 2025

HILLSBORO — The Baker High School trapshooting team has repeated as Class 2A state champions.

But it was hardly easy.

The Bulldogs had a team score of 467 (top five shooters) in the state tournament Sunday, June 22, at Hillsboro.

That was two shots better than Crook County, and five ahead of Newberg.

Baker’s Riley Hurliman was the top girls shooter with a total of 94 hits out of 100 targets. She tied for third in the 2024 state tournament.

Baker’s Christopher Schuh, the state champion last year as a sophomore and second as a freshman, tied for third with a two-round total of 95, just two behind Newberg’s Ayden Griesenauer.

In 2024 the Bulldogs had a team total of 472, topping Mountain View, of Bend, by three shots.

“It was flat out competitive today, and our kids just competed to the very end,” Baker coach Zack Kimball said. “It’s pretty special.”

Crook County led after the first session, but the Bulldogs responded. Schuh hit all 50 targets in the second session.

Other Baker boys results:

Jax Honsvick and Conner Norton, tied for 8th, 93

Remington Benson and Alexander Johnson, tied for 12th, 92

Ethan Whiting, tied for 23rd, 91

Jayden Hansen and Waylon Gibbons, tied for 28th, 90

Jose Armenta, tied for 34th, 88

Connor Martin, tied for 44th, 87

Ethan Morgan, tied for 47th, 86

Cohen Johnson, tied for 57th, 85

Alexander Jaca, tied for 69th, 84

Dakota Hoadley, tied for 79th, 82

Ty Price, tied for 83rd, 81

Alexander Wise, tied for 87th, 80

Joseph Zikmund, tied for 94th, 79

Seth Holden and Jaxon Ford, tied for 116th, 76

Ethan Hills, tied for 129th, 73

Karson Dickerson, tied for 134th, 71

Gunner Robertson, tied for 144th, 65

Other Baker girls results:

Marley Hussey, 8th, 81

Dakota Robertson, 13th, 74