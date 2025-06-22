Baker City Cycling Classic wraps up today, June 22

Published 6:59 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

By Lisa Britton | Baker City Herald

Baker City's downtown turned into a race course June 21, 2025, for the Downtown Criterium stage of the Baker City Cycling Classic. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald)

The Baker City Cycling Classic finishes today, June 22, with an 84-mile road race that finishes at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, elevation 7,100 feet.

The first group leaves Baker High School at 7:30 a.m. The course heads north on Highway 30, then east on Chandler Lane to Highway 203 and over Catherine Creek summit to Union. From there, racers head south on Highway 237 through Pyles Canyon to North Powder, then along River Lane to Ellis Road until turning right onto the Anthony Lakes Highway to begin climbing 3,500 feet to the finish.

At the finish, the racers will be rewarded with a chili feed, beverages from Barley Brown’s and the awards ceremony.

The Baker City Cycling Classic started in 2001 as the Elkhorn Classic. This year’s edition began Friday, June 20, with the 79-mile Catherine Creek Road Race, then continued Saturday with a morning time trial and an afternoon of racing the Downtown Criterium.

Lisa Britton is editor of Go! Eastern Oregon, and a reporter for the Baker City Herald. Contact her at 541-518-2087 or lisa.britton@bakercityherald.com.

