Baker City Cycling Classic wraps up today, June 22 Published 6:59 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Baker City's downtown turned into a race course June 21, 2025, for the Downtown Criterium stage of the Baker City Cycling Classic. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Racers in the women's 3/4/5/Masters category race a one-mile course during the Baker City Cycling Classic Downtown Criterium on June 21, 2025. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more The women's 1/2/3 category races around downtown Baker City on June 21, 2025, during the third stage of the Baker City Cycling Classic. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald)

The Baker City Cycling Classic finishes today, June 22, with an 84-mile road race that finishes at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, elevation 7,100 feet.

The first group leaves Baker High School at 7:30 a.m. The course heads north on Highway 30, then east on Chandler Lane to Highway 203 and over Catherine Creek summit to Union. From there, racers head south on Highway 237 through Pyles Canyon to North Powder, then along River Lane to Ellis Road until turning right onto the Anthony Lakes Highway to begin climbing 3,500 feet to the finish.

At the finish, the racers will be rewarded with a chili feed, beverages from Barley Brown’s and the awards ceremony.

The Baker City Cycling Classic started in 2001 as the Elkhorn Classic. This year’s edition began Friday, June 20, with the 79-mile Catherine Creek Road Race, then continued Saturday with a morning time trial and an afternoon of racing the Downtown Criterium.