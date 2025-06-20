News of Record for June 20, 2025

Published 8:32 am Friday, June 20, 2025

By Jayson Jacoby | Baker City Herald

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

CONTEMPT OF COURT: Katrienna Dani-Michelle Fine, 18, Baker City, 2:53 p.m. June 19 at D Street and the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway; cited and released.

WARRANT (Payette County, Idaho, lewd conduct with a minor under 16): Travis Alan Nichols, 38, Baker City, 3:58 p.m. June 18 at B and Ninth streets; jailed.

Accident reports

June 19, 10:36 a.m. on Campbell Street at the freeway overpass; accident with property damage.

June 19, 9:55 a.m. in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; accident with property damage.

June 18, 4:21 p.m in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; accident with property damage.

