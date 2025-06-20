Burnt River’s Krece Moore reserve champion in team roping at Oregon State High School Rodeo finals, qualifies for national finals
Published 9:59 am Friday, June 20, 2025
Krece Moore of Burnt River Charter School in Unity has qualified for the National High School Rodeo Finals after finishing as reserve champion in team roping heeler at the Oregon state finals June 11-14 in Prineville.
Moore also placed eighth in tiedown roping.
The National High School Finals are July 13-19 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Several other Eastern Oregon competitors placed in the top 10 and qualified for the Silver State International Rodeo June 30-July 7 in Winnemucca, Nevada.
Reagan Martin, also from Burnt River, was first in pole pending in the second round at the state finals and sixth overall in the event.
Taylor Churchfield of Baker High School was sixth in girls cutting.
Oregon State High School Rodeo Association state finals
Round 1
Tiedown roping
Krece Moore, 4th
Team roping heelers
Krece Moore, 1st
Barrel racing
Reagan Martin, 4th
Girls cutting
Taylor Churchfield, 5th
Round 2
Pole bending
Reagan Martin, 1st
Tiedown roping
Krece Moore, 5th
Team roping heelers
Krece Moore, 1st
Barrel racing
Reagan Martin, 7th
Girls cutting
Taylor Churchfield, 6th
Final Round
Team roping heelers
Krece Moore, 2nd
Pole bending
Reagan Martin, 2nd
Final season standings
Boys AA
Krece Moore, 5th
Girls AA
Reagan Martin, 13th
Tiedown roping
Krece Moore, 8th
Team roping heelers
Krece Moore, 2nd
Breakaway roping
Reagan Martin, 30th
Tyler Tennent, 33rd
Barrel racing
Reagan Martin, 13th
Winter Smith, 40th
Pole bending
Reagan Martin, 6th
Team roping
Krece Moore, 4th
Girls cutting
Taylor Churchfield, 6th