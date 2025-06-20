Burnt River’s Krece Moore reserve champion in team roping at Oregon State High School Rodeo finals, qualifies for national finals Published 9:59 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Krece Moore of Burnt River Charter School in Unity has qualified for the National High School Rodeo Finals after finishing as reserve champion in team roping heeler at the Oregon state finals June 11-14 in Prineville.

Moore also placed eighth in tiedown roping.

The National High School Finals are July 13-19 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Several other Eastern Oregon competitors placed in the top 10 and qualified for the Silver State International Rodeo June 30-July 7 in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Reagan Martin, also from Burnt River, was first in pole pending in the second round at the state finals and sixth overall in the event.

Taylor Churchfield of Baker High School was sixth in girls cutting.

Oregon State High School Rodeo Association state finals

Round 1

Tiedown roping

Krece Moore, 4th

Team roping heelers

Krece Moore, 1st

Barrel racing

Reagan Martin, 4th

Girls cutting

Taylor Churchfield, 5th

Round 2

Pole bending

Reagan Martin, 1st

Tiedown roping

Krece Moore, 5th

Team roping heelers

Krece Moore, 1st

Barrel racing

Reagan Martin, 7th

Girls cutting

Taylor Churchfield, 6th

Final Round

Team roping heelers

Krece Moore, 2nd

Pole bending

Reagan Martin, 2nd

Final season standings

Boys AA

Krece Moore, 5th

Girls AA

Reagan Martin, 13th

Tiedown roping

Krece Moore, 8th

Team roping heelers

Krece Moore, 2nd

Breakaway roping

Reagan Martin, 30th

Tyler Tennent, 33rd

Barrel racing

Reagan Martin, 13th

Winter Smith, 40th

Pole bending

Reagan Martin, 6th

Team roping

Krece Moore, 4th

Girls cutting

Taylor Churchfield, 6th