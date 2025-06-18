News of Record for June 18, 2025 Published 6:51 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

FAILURE TO PERFORM DUTIES OF A DRIVER (Baker County warrant): Ethan Riley Stephens, 22, 4:39 p.m. June 17 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.

Accident reports

June 16, 2:51 p.m. at Main and Campbell streets; noninjury accident.

June 15, 10:40 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 321 eastbound; noninjury accident.

June 15, 9:59 p.m. on Highway 26, Milepost 201; injury accident.

June 14, 7:16 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 316 eastbound; accident with property damage.