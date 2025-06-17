Judge declines to reduce bail for Baker City woman accused of second-degree murder in her newborn baby’s death Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Judge Matt Shirtcliff during a 15-minute hearing Tuesday, June 17, declined to reduce the bail for the Baker City woman charged with manslaughter in the death of a newborn baby in her home on Dec. 30.

William Thomson, a public defender, filed a motion June 9 in Baker County Circuit Court, on behalf of his client, Angela Marie Croucher.

Shirtcliff left Croucher’s bail at $185,000. She could be released by posting 10% of that amount. Croucher, 33, has been in the Baker County Jail since her arrest May 12. She participated in Tuesday’s hearing remotely, from the jail.

Thomson told the judge Tuesday that he doesn’t believe Croucher’s family can post the $18,500 required to secure her release.

Thomson asked in his written motion to reduce Croucher’s bail to $100,000, which would allow her to post $10,000 to secure her release.

Although Shirtcliff, who reduced Croucher’s bail from $400,000 to $185,000 on May 16, didn’t trim the amount again, he agreed to set conditions for Croucher’s release should she be able to post $18,500.

Previously, Shirtcliff had required that if Croucher did post bail, he would schedule a hearing before she was released from jail.

The judge set those conditions Tuesday, and canceled the requirement for a pre-release hearing, after Thomson said he would be out of town soon for a vacation, and that he didn’t want his absence, were he unable to attend a pre-release hearing, to prevent Croucher from being released from jail.

Shirtcliff set conditions for Croucher if she posts the $18,500 bail and is released.

The first is a standard requirement that she neither use nor possess drugs or alcohol while on release.

The second would prohibit her from having contact with her children.

District Attorney Greg Baxter asked the judge to set those conditions.

The judge also said Croucher, if she is released on bail, would be required to check in with a release officer each weekday, although he allowed her to miss a daily check-in if there’s a medical emergency. Shirtcliff told Thomson that in such a case either Thomson or another public defender would have to notify the him.

Medical issues

During Tuesday’s hearing, Thomson said Croucher has a heart condition that requires medication Baker City’s lone remaining pharmacy, at Albertson’s grocery store, apparently wasn’t able to supply.

Thomson said Croucher has “ongoing significant health issues” and that the jail — which he didn’t blame — is “struggling to meet her need.”

Baxter said Thomson’s reference to the issue with Croucher’s medication was his “first time hearing that.”

Earlier court rulings

Shirtcliff on June 4 granted a 60-day extension on Croucher’s speedy trial right.

The judge also scheduled a status check hearing for July 28 at 11:30 a.m. in Baker County Circuit Court.

A grand jury indicted Croucher on five charges including second-degree manslaughter, a Measure 11 crime in Oregon that on conviction carries a mandatory minimum prison term of 75 months.

Based on the May 12 arrest date, Croucher is entitled to go to trial no later than July 12.

But Thomson, during a June 4 hearing at the courthouse, asked Shirtcliff for a “good cause finding,” which under Oregon law extends the speedy trial requirement by another 60 days, through Sept. 12.

Thomson told the judge that this is a “complex” case with considerable scientific evidence for which he likely will need to hire experts as witnesses.

Thomson also said that based on his schedule he wouldn’t be available to defend Croucher were a trial scheduled in late June or early July, within the initial 60-day period.

Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter didn’t object to Thomson’s request.

Shirtcliff granted Thomson’s request.

Defendants can also waive their right to a trial within 60 days, but Croucher has not done so.

When a defendant waives the right to a speedy trial there is no additional 60-day period, as is the case when, as Shirtcliff did, a judge makes a good cause finding.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Shirtcliff set a trial for Aug. 18-22, noting that the dates could change based on attorneys’ motions and other factors.

Thomson could also request a second good cause finding, with an additional 60-day extension, or ask Croucher to waive her right to a speedy trial, in which case a trial could be scheduled at any time, potentially several months later.

The charges

Baxter said after Croucher’s arrest that he believes Croucher gave birth to the baby and that it was alive.

The charges are related to Croucher’s alleged negligence in failing to adequately care for her newborn.

Baxter said he could not discuss details about the case, including how long he believes the baby lived and the circumstances in which the baby’s body was found.

The grand jury indicted Croucher on multiple felonies. In addition to second-degree manslaughter, the Measure 11 charge, Croucher is charged with criminally negligent homicide, first-degree criminal mistreatment, second-degree abuse of a corpse, and a misdemeanor charge of concealing the birth of an infant.

Under count 1, the second-degree manslaughter charge, the indictment states that Croucher “did unlawfully and with criminal negligence, by neglect or maltreatment, cause the death of Baby Girl Croucher.”

Under count 2, the criminally negligent homicide charge, the indictment states that Croucher “did unlawfully, and with criminal negligence cause the death of Baby Girl Croucher.”

Under count 3, the second-degree abuse of a corpse charge, the indictment states that Croucher “did unlawfully and intentionally abuse, disinter, remove or carry away a corpse.”

Under count 4, the first-degree criminal mistreatment charge, the indictment states that Croucher, “in violation of a legal duty to provide care for Baby Girl Croucher, did unlawfully and knowingly withhold necessary and adequate medical attention from Baby Girl Croucher.”

Under count 5, the concealing birth of an infant charge, the indictment states that Croucher “did unlawfully and knowingly conceal the corpse of a newborn child with intent to conceal the fact of its birth.”

The Baker County Major Crimes Team investigated the case. The team consists of detectives and officers from Baker City Police, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Baker County District Attorney’s office.

The body of the newborn baby was found Dec. 30 in Croucher’s home at 1912 17th St., between Broadway Street and Court Avenue.

The Baker County Dispatch Center reported a medical call at that address on Dec. 29 at 4:54 p.m. Pioneer Ambulance and the Baker City Fire Department responded. The report had no other information about the call.

Baxter said the amount of time between the baby’s body being found and the indictment — about 4 1 /2 months — reflects the “thorough investigation” that police did, including talking with witnesses and collecting evidence from the state crime lab.