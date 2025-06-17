Baker Middle School wants to install electronic reader board with funds raised by students Published 8:48 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The Baker City Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing for Wednesday, June 18, to consider a request from the Baker School District to install an electronic LED reader board on the north side of Baker Middle School, on Broadway Street near Fourth Street. Funding for the sign has already been raised by BMS students.

The 4-foot by 8-foot reader board would replace the current sign, which is not electronic. The new sign would be in the same place.

The commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the Baker County Courthouse, 1995 Third St.

In a letter requesting a conditional use permit for the sign, BMS principal Amanda Wilde and Casey Hallgarth, Baker School District superintendent, wrote that “The current sign is old and needs updating. We have a non-electronic reader board, which is not aesthetically appealing. We have been in the process of improving the appearance and overall aesthetics of Baker Middle School and this upgrade would help with that goal.”

The school district’s application includes a quote for installing the sign from Signs Plus of Sarasota, Florida. The sign, which would show a message on both sides, would cost an estimated $26,293, including installation. Of that total, $24,293 was raised by the BMS students through the leadership class and the annual carnival. The remaining $2,000 is a grant from Marvin Wood Products. The leadership class considered several projects, and voted to approve the reader board, said Hannah Hensley, leadership adviser.