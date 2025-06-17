Community invited to line streets as Baker High’s trap team heads to state at 7 a.m. Friday, June 20 Published 7:12 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Community invited to line the route

The Baker High School trap team leaves Friday, June 20, for the state competition, and the community is invited to help send off the bus.

The team, the defending state champions, will leave at 7 a.m. from the trap club on Imnaha Road, then head into Baker City — south on 10th Street, then east on Campbell Street to the freeway.

“We’re lighting up the town at 7 a.m.,” said Zack Kimball, head coach.

Cody Hansen, whose son is on the statebound team, said local businesses and individuals will line up on Imnaha Road to help lead the bus out of town.

“As many people as I can get,” he said.

The BHS trap team won the state championship in 2024, and returning shooter Chris Schuh won an individual championship.

Kimball said 33 members qualified for state, and 30 are able to participate. The competition is Sunday, June 22, in Hillsboro.

He said Baker has 12 of the 50 spots in the all-star list for trap shooters in Oregon, including the top male and female — Schuh and Riley Hurliman.

“They’ve had a great year,” he said of the team.