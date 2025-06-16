Washington man arrested for drunken and reckless driving on Interstate 84 near Durkee Published 12:04 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

A Washington man was arrested for drunken driving and reckless driving on Friday, June 13, after he allegedly drove erratically on Interstate 84 southeast of Baker City and kept driving after hitting a commercial truck.

Saimon Smith, 39, of Spokane, was arrested around midnight on Interstate 84 westbound near Milepost 330, about 26 miles southeast of Baker City.

According to a probable cause affidavit written by Oregon State Police Trooper Talon Colton, Smith had “very bloodshot glassy eyes and he emitted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage from his breath. Saimon appeared dazed and lethargic and spoke with a slurred speech.”

A breath sample taken at the Baker County Jail showed Smith’s blood alcohol level of 0.18, according to the affidavit.

The investigation started about 11:48 p.m. on June 13 when OSP dispatch had a complaint about a white Chevrolet pickup truck in the westbound lanes of the freeway in Malheur County near Milepost 360, near Farewell Bend.

The caller reported that the pickup wouldn’t stay in one land and that it was traveling as slow as 30 mph. A second caller made a similar report from near Milepost 353.

A third caller, who was driving a commercial truck with three trailers, reported that a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck hit the rear trailer near Milepost 340 but kept driving.

The commercial driver told police he followed the pickup and watched it nearly hit a couple other vehicles.

Colton stopped the Chevrolet truck, a 2016 model, and arrested Smith.