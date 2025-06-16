Oregon State Police report two elk hit by cars in separate crashes on Interstate 84 Published 12:13 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Oregon State Police reported two cases of a vehicle hitting an elk on Interstate 84 in Baker County over the past several days.

No one in either vehicle was hurt, according to OSP reports.

Both vehicles had significant damage and likely will be totaled, according to reports.

Around 4:18 a.m. on June 14, a 2000 Ford Excursion hit an elk in the eastbound lanes near Milepost 315, in the Pleasant Valley area about 11 miles southeast of Baker City.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Two days earlier, at 9:29 p.m. on June 12, a 2022 Subaru Ascent SUV hit an elk in the westbound lanes near Milepost 330, in the Durkee area.

Neither the driver nor any of the three passengers was hurt, according to the OSP report.