Idaho man accused of fleeing from crash on Interstate 84 in Baker County Published 12:31 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

An Idaho man was arrested late Sunday, June 15, for drunken driving, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person after he allegedly crashed into another car on Interstate 84 and then drove away from the crash.

Lars Timothy Hansen, 19, of Boise, was cited along Highway 201 in Ontario around 10:46 p.m. on June 15.

According to a report Oregon State Police Trooper Talon Colton, the driver of a Toyota Prius reported that it was hit from behind by a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, causing “major damage,” on the freeway near Milepost 321, about 17 miles southeast of Baker City, between Pleasant Valley and Durkee.

The pickup then drove away, according to the Prius’ driver.

Colton stopped the truck later that night in Ontario. Hansen, who was driving, “showed signs of impairment to a perceptive and noticable degree,” according to Colton’s report.

A breath sample showed Hansen’s blood alcohol level at 0.08, according to the report.