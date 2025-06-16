Elkhorn Drive Byway northwest of Baker City completely open Published 7:49 am Monday, June 16, 2025

The highest paved road in Northeastern Oregon is open to traffic.

A crew from Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, and firefighters from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, cleared rocks and trees from a section of the Elkhorn Drive Scenic Byway last week, said Dan Story, road manager for the forest’s Whitman Ranger District.

Story said warmer than average temperatures have melted enough of the lingering snowdrifts to make the paved two-lane road passable.

The high temperature has been above average on 12 of 15 days in June at the Baker City Airport, including highs of 91 on June 9 and 90 on June 10.

The byway, Forest Road 73, is the last paved road in the region to open this spring.

The high point of the Elkhorn Drive is Elkhorn Summit, elevation 7,392, a few miles west of Anthony Lakes.

Among paved roads, only the Rim Drive in Crater Lake National Park, which tops out at around 7,900 feet, is higher.

Snow still blocks some unpaved roads, including Marble Creek Pass west of Baker City, as well as many trails in the Elkhorn and Wallowa mountains.