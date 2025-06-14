News of Record for June 14, 2025 Published 6:12 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

MENACING, UNLAWFUL ENTRY INTO MOTOR VEHICLE, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT, HARASSMENT: Alex Michael Shaver, 29, Baker City, 4:24 p.m. June 13 in the 3200 block of G Street; jailed.

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Jacob Michael Zoller, 18, Baker City, 3:48 p.m. June 13 at Clark and Campbell Streets; jailed.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT (Grant County warrant): James Dean Cody, 43, John Day, 11:35 a.m. June 13 the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on another charge.

Accident reports

June 14, 4:17 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 315 eastbound; injury accident.

June 13, 11:55 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 350 westbound; accident with property damage.