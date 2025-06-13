News of Record for June 13, 2025 Published 5:55 am Friday, June 13, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Coty Daniel Duane Hanson, 29, Baker City, 11:26 a.m. June 11 at Plum Street and Court Avenue; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Charles William Robertson, 61, Truckee, California, 10:31 p.m. June 12 on Interstate 84, Milepost 326 westbound; cited and released.

VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: James Dean Cody, 43, John Day, 11:14 a.m. June 12 on Highway 7 at Huckleberry Loop; jailed.

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Furmin Siso Curiel, 72, Baker City, 1:37 p.m. June 11 at 17th and Campbell streets; cited and released.

Accident reports

June 12, 9:27 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 330 westbound; noninjury accident.

June 12, 1:30 p.m. at Oak and Madison streets; injury accident, with patient taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.

June 11, 8:04 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 289 westbound; injury accident, with patient taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.