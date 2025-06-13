Body of Baker City man found along Interstate 84 Published 2:39 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

A Baker City man was found dead near Interstate 84 on Thursday morning, June 12, according to Oregon State Police.

The body of Eugene Andrew Kekelis, 59, was found around 9 a.m. near Milepost 305 eastbound. That’s between the Campbell Street (304) and South Baker City (306) interchanges.

Capt. Kyle Kennedy of OSP wrote in an email to the Baker City Herald that Kekelis was not in a vehicle.

Kennedy wrote that Kekelis’ death is “not believed to be vehicle related and no concerns of safety to the public has been noted.”

Kennedy wrote that “the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.”

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch log, a report of a death on the freeway was made at 9:04 a.m.

Ashley McClay, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said two deputies responded, but the case was given to OSP, which has jurisdiction.