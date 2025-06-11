Storm breaks extended dry spell in Baker County Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

After a tumultuous Tuesday that brought lightning and gale-force, tree-snapping wind gusts — but only a smattering of raindrops — a follow up storm on Wednesday morning, June 11, delivered the first real dousing to Baker County in almost a month.

The Baker City Airport missed most of the deluge, recording just 0.06 of an inch.

But that was the most since May 17, when almost a third of an inch fell at the airport. Between then and Wednesday morning, a meager 0.02 of an inch fell.

The period March 1 through May 31 was the driest for that span at the airport since at least 1944.

Wednesday’s storm brought the first measurable rain to the airport during June.

The storm was much soggier in other parts of the county.

Remote weather stations near the head of Elk Creek, in the Elkhorn Mountains southwest of Baker City, and at Yellowpine Campground along Highway 26 west of Unity, both measured 0.44 of an inch.

Other totals on Wednesday:

• 0.25: Blue Canyon, near Old Auburn Lane southwest of Baker City

• 0.24: Unity Dam

• 0.22: Hereford