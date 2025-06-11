News of Record for June 11, 2025 Published 5:50 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic violence), THIRD-DEGREE SEX ABUSE, HARASSMENT: Delbert George Dixon, 61, Baker City, 10:27 p.m. June 10 at the sheriff’s office; jailed in connection with an incident that happened March 10 in Baker City.

SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Jason Michel Kautz, 36, Baker City, 2:28 p.m. June 10 in the 2400 block of 19th Street; cited and released.

Oregon State Police

Arrests, citations

WARRANT: Tatiana Susanna O’Neal, 28, Baker City, 7:18 p.m. June 9 in the 2400 block of Windmill Lane; cited and released.

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Troy Alan Nichols, 60, Baker City, 8:49 p.m. June 8 in Haines; cited and released.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE: Devyn Ray Efird, 22, Baker City, 5:59 p.m. June 8 at Highway 7 and Fifth Street; cited and released.

Accident reports

June 10, 7:41 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 326 westbound; report of three semi trucks off the road.

June 10, 7:05 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 347 eastbound; injury accident, with patient taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario. Strong winds from a thunderstorm caused a commercial truck to tip over, according to Oregon State Police.

June 10, 6:09 p.m. at Campbell and Clark streets; noninjury accident.

June 9, 3:19 p.m. at Washington Avenue and Resort Street; accident with property damage.

June 9, 1:48 p.m. in the 3600 block of 10th Street; accident with property damage.

June 9, 4:58 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 316 eastbound; injury accident with patient taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.

June 9, 2:55 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 294.5 westbound; noninjury accident.