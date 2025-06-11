Letter to the editor for June 11, 2025 Published 7:29 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

We condemn the illegal assault on states’ and human rights by draft dodger, wannabe dictator, and felon Trump. He wants to inflame largely peaceful protests in LA and other cities by sending in troops.

Masked thugs who are agents of ICE abduct international students, people from worksites, graduations, and at hearings set up to grab people who have often been productive neighbors and friends for decades.

The same weak man provoked a violent insurrection that injured more than 100 police on January 6, 2021, and pardoned more than 1,000 people convicted of crimes. He also killed the bipartisan border control bill led by Senator Lankford (R-OK) in 2024, so he could exploit the issue during the election.

He and his cruel team of Kristi Noem and racist Stephen Miller increased “quotas” for picking up brown immigrants with NO criminal history, including children.

They are terrorizing communities who work hard, pay taxes, build homes, staff restaurants, and care for children and elders.

MAGA Cliff Bentz meanwhile defends Trump and supports the bill with tax cuts for the wealthy paid for by cutting Medicaid and Medicare for vulnerable citizens.

Vote them out.

Mary Tomlinson

Baker City