High temperature record set today at Baker City Airport Published 2:34 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The temperature has reached 90 degrees as of 2 p.m. at the Baker City Airport, breaking the record high for June 10.

The previous record was 88 degrees, set in 1992. Temperature records at the airport date to 1943.

The average high temperature for June 10 is 71 degrees.

Today is likely to be the warmest day for at least the next week, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures are forecast to dip to around 80 for the next several days. There’s a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday evening and again on Wednesday.

June 10 is the last day, for nearly four months, when the record high (until it was broken today, that is) was below 90 degrees.

For every day from now until Oct. 2, the record high is at least 90 degrees.

Until today’s record, June 10 was the only day in June when the temperature hadn’t reached 90 degrees at the airport.