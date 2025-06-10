Baker County has lowest average gas price in Oregon Published 11:55 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Baker County has the lowest average gasoline price among Oregon’s 36 counties.

The county’s average price for regular unleaded was $3.52 per gallon on Tuesday, June 10, according to the AAA auto club.

Oregon’s average is $3.96, the fourth-highest state average behind California ($4.68), Hawaii ($4.48) and Washington ($4.36).

The national average is $3.12.

Baker County is one of seven counties in Oregon with an average price below $3.80 per gallon.

Six of those seven are in Eastern Oregon, the lone exception being Lincoln County, on the coast, where the average price is $3.70.

The rest of the list, from lowest price to highest:

• Malheur: $3.54

• Umatilla: $3.72

• Morrow: $3.77

• Union: $3.79

• Gilliam: $3.79

Among Baker County’s two other neighboring counties, Wallowa County’s average price is $4.06, and Grant County’s is $4.09.

In other adjoining states, Idaho’s average price is $3.30, and Nevada’s is $3.80.

California has both the highest average price and the highest state gas tax, at 68.1 cents per gallon.

Oregon’s state gas tax of 40 cents per gallon is the 10th-highest. Washington’s is fourth-highest at 52.82 cents.

A bill in the Oregon Legislature would boost the state’s gas tax to 55 cents per gallon, which would push Oregon past Washington for the fourth-highest state gas tax.

The bill would increase Oregon’s gas tax by 10 cents on Jan. 1, 2026, to 50 cents, and then to 55 cents on Jan. 1, 2028. After 2029, the tax would be indexed to inflation based on the Consumer Price Index.