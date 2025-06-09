Travel back in time at Oregon Trail Days in Baker City Published 8:07 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Experience the past at Oregon Trail Days on Saturday, June 14, in Baker City's Geiser-Pollman Park. The fourth-annual Walk for Awareness to fight child trafficking is Saturday, June 14. Registration starts at 8 a.m. in Geiser-Pollman Park.

Day also features Walk for Awareness

BAKER CITY — Ever wondered what it was like to travel the Oregon Trail?

We can’t go back in time, but this weekend comes close with Oregon Trail Days, presented by Crossroads Carnegie Art Center and the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center.

On Saturday, June 14, activities will be set up in Geiser-Pollman Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with family-friendly activities, demonstrations and performances.

This year’s event celebrates trail history, as well as the mining, timber and ranching industries.

There is no admission fee.

Local businesses and vendors include the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, Lost Dutchman Mining Association, Oregon Small Woodlands Association, Fort Boise Garrison Historic Cavalry Troop, Mary Andersen and Haley Huyett with baby goats, Good Shepherds 4-H Club, storytelling with Karen Haas, Baker County Library, Threadbenders Fiber Arts Guild, Debbie Henshaw and Norm the Mustang, Carter Junction, CASA, Dementia Friendly Baker County, OSU Extension Office, flutemaker John Bear, Best Friends of Baker, Baker Heritage Museum, Baker FFA and Baker FBLA.

Walk for Awareness

Oregon Trail Days will share park space on Saturday, June 14, with the fourth-annual Walk for Awareness, an event organized by Soroptimist International of Baker County to fight child trafficking.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the park, and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Entry is $10, or free for kids.

Activities include prizes, a bouncy house, vendors and face painting. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase.

Also, the walk is sponsored by MayDay Inc. and more than 50 sponsors. All proceeds go to fight child trafficking, and will be divided between MayDay and Shared Hope International.

The guest speaker will be an FBI victims specialist with the Portland division.

Additional donations are welcome and can be mailed to Soroptimist, PO Box 922, Baker City, OR 97814.