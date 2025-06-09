News of Record for June 9, 2025 Published 5:44 am Monday, June 9, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

LITTERING WITHIN 100 YARDS OF A WATERWAY: Tiffany Rena Williams, 41, Baker City, 8:29 p.m. June 7 in the 2200 block of East Street; cited and released.

GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO POLICE, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FICTITIOUS IDENTIFICATION, FAILURE TO CARRY DRIVER’S LICENSE: Stephen Daniel Brown, 51, Halfway, 10:25 p.m. June 6 at Broadway and 13th streets; jailed.

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Justin Marshall Robinson, 40, Baker City, 11:15 p.m. June 4 at Campbell and Walnut streets; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT, RESISTING ARREST, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY INTO MOTOR VEHICLE: Dori Lynn Sword, 51, Boise, 7:12 p.m. June 7 on Old Highway 30; jailed.

HARASSMENT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Celisa May Rice, 28, Baker City, 10:49 p.m. June 6 in the 2400 block of 14th Street; cited and released.

Accident reports

June 8, 11:17 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 297 westbound; accident with property damage.