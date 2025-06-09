Letter to the editor for June 9, 2025 Published 12:07 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

The question of our day (excerpt from “Hieroglyphic Stairway” by Drew Dellinger, 2003).

It’s 3:23 in the morning

and I’m awake

because my great great grandchildren

won’t let me sleep

my great great grandchildren

ask me in dreams

what did you do while the Planet was plundered?

what did you do when the Earth was unravelling?

surely you did something

when the seasons started failing?

as the mammals, reptiles, birds were all dying?

did you fill the streets with protest

when democracy was stolen?

what did you do once you knew?

Julianne Williams

Baker City