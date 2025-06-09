Letter to the editor for June 9, 2025
Published 12:07 pm Monday, June 9, 2025
The question of our day (excerpt from “Hieroglyphic Stairway” by Drew Dellinger, 2003).
It’s 3:23 in the morning
and I’m awake
because my great great grandchildren
won’t let me sleep
my great great grandchildren
ask me in dreams
what did you do while the Planet was plundered?
what did you do when the Earth was unravelling?
surely you did something
when the seasons started failing?
as the mammals, reptiles, birds were all dying?
did you fill the streets with protest
when democracy was stolen?
what did you do once you knew?
Julianne Williams
Baker City