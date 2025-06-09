Healing Music: Learn from the Masters Music Outreach comes to Baker City Published 4:12 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Guitarist Richard Smith, left, played at Settlers Park on Monday, June 9, as part of a music outreach made possible by Learn from the Masters Music Outreach and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. Dr. Larry Birger, right, founded LMMO in 2018. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Richard Smith played an assembly at Brooklyn Primary School on Monday, June 9, as part of Learn from the Masters Music Outreach. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald)

Saint Alphonsus is sponsoring two free concerts

Richard Smith brought toe-tapping tunes to Settlers Park, and a few listeners even sang along, as part of a music outreach on Monday, June 9.

Later that day, he played for a younger crowd at Brooklyn Primary School, followed by a free concert at Churchill School. On Tuesday, June 10, he will play at Meadowbrook Place and then another free show at Churchill.

His visit to Baker City was made possible by Learn from the Masters Music Outreach, a foundation started by Dr. Larry Birger. The free concerts were sponsored by Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.

“The goal is to share the healing power of music,” Birger said to the audience at Settlers Park prior to the music.

Birger founded LMMO (pronounced “Elmo”) in 2018, and he has worked as a hospitalist on rotation at Saint Alphonsus for a couple years.

“He’s always talked to me about the musical outreach,” said Tony Swart, administrator of the Baker City hospital. “I think it’s a neat way to engage the community.”

Swart echoed Birger’s comment about healing with music.

“We recognize there are different ways of healing,” he said. “To find ways to do that, even outside the hospital, is a great thing to participate in.”

At the Brooklyn assembly, Swart related his message for the younger audience of students in grades one to three.

“When you listen to music, play music, dance or sing, it makes you feel better,” he said.

With Saint Alphonsus as a sponsor, admission is free for all ages to the concerts at Churchill, 3451 Broadway St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, June 9 and June 10.

LMMO is “dedicated to reaching the hearts and relationships of people and communities with the healing power of music,” according to the website, lmmo.org.

LMMO has several goals — available on the website — but Birger emphasizes one in particular: “Raise awareness of the value of music in our lives, and encourage appropriate compensation of the musicians and others who cultivate it.”

“To promote music and the arts and the great things that can happen,” Birger said.

The first outreach events featured Billy McLaughlin, who had to relearn the guitar due to a neurological disorder. In 2018, McLaughlin visited four schools and gave a free concert in Ellensburg, Washington.

“That paved the way. It’s surreal,” Birger said.

LMMO started connecting with world-class artists, he said.

“It’s a broad goal of sharing the healing power of music,” he said.

He’s also worked with Mandy Harvey, a jazz singer who is deaf and competed on “America’s Got Talent.”

“She’s incredible,” Birger said.

Learn more about the outreach at lmmo.org.

Richard Smith

Smith, who lives in Nashville, grew up in Beckenham, England. He picked up the guitar at age 5, and by 11 he could play every song Chet Atkins ever recorded.

He uses the fingerpicking technique, and on Monday at Settlers Park he played songs from the 1930s, ’40s and ’60s.

“I’ll try to play some things you know, and some you don’t know,” he said. “Sing along if you know.”

He played a Gershwin tune, and The Beatles’ hits “Eleanor Rigby” and “When I’m Sixty-Four.”

The true singalong, however, happened when Birger joined Smith for John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

“It’s much easier to come to them,” Swart said of arranging short concerts at the assisted living homes.