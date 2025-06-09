Free meals for ages 18 and under start June 16 at Baker High School Published 9:15 am Monday, June 9, 2025

The Baker School District will offer free meals this summer for all children ages 18 and younger.

The summer meal program starts June 16 and continues through Aug. 7. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday in the bus lane at Baker High School, 2500 E St. No registration is necessary.

Children should be present to receive meals, but district officials understand that might not always be possible due to illness.

Meals are available for drive-thru pickup, and walk-ups are also welcome. Meals will be available only at BHS this summer.

The service includes a sack lunch, and breakfast for the following day.

Thursday’s service includes meals for Friday.

Unlike last year, adults won’t be able to buy meals.