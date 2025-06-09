Contractor replacing guardrails along Highway 86 in eastern Baker County Published 7:15 am Monday, June 9, 2025

A contractor will be replacing guardrails at many places along Highway 86 from near Richland to Oxbow this summer, starting the week of June 9.

The Oregon Department of Transportation hired RailCo of Meridian, Idaho, for the $4.5 million project.

Crews will replace guardrails between mileposts 34, about seven miles west of Richland, and 70.5, near the Idaho border.

Work will start at the east end of the highway near Copperfield and progress west. The project is slated to be finished by October.

Travelers should expect flaggers, and delays of up to 20 minutes.