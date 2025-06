Red Cross plans blood drive in Baker City on June 9, 10 Published 5:36 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

The American Red Cross will have a two-day blood drive in Baker City on Monday, June 9, and Tuesday, June 10.

The drive will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2625 Hughes Lane.

The times are noon to 6 p.m. on June 9, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 30.

To make an appointment to donate, go to redcrossblood.org.

There are no appointments available for June 9.