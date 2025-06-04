News of Record for June 4, 2025 Published 6:13 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Jacob Michael Zoller, 18, Baker City, 5:36 p.m. June 3 in the 2300 block of Resort Street; jailed.

PROBATION VIOLATION: Michelle Kay Plueard, 45, Baker City, 12:18 p.m. June 3 in the 2700 block of Walnut Street; jailed.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

HARASSMENT: Amber Lynn Berkeley, 39, Huntington, 8:22 p.m. June 3 in Huntington; cited and released.

Oregon State Police

Arrests, citations

FUGITIVE (Washington state warrant): David S. Antonio, 47, Taylorville, Illinois, 4:54 p.m. June 3 on Highway 86, Milepost 26; jailed.

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (more than 2 grams, less than 10 grams); POSSESSION OF HEROIN (more than 1 gram, less than 5 grams): Collin T. Donovan, 35, Arlington, Washington, 11:05 a.m. June 3 on Interstate 84, Milepost 304; cited and released.

Accident reports

June 3, 12:42 p.m. on Highway 7, Milepost 14; injury crash with two people taken by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.